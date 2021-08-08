 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $100,000

Excellent condition home located on a nice fully landscaped lot! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at (www.REL247.com).** This home has 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom & large detached Workshop/Storage Shed with power. New carpet just installed! Architectural Roof on the home & Metal Roof on the Workshop/Storage Shed. Fully fenced yard with Sprinkler System & Alley Access. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-262-4372) to see this home today!

