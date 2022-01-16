1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $110,000

This charming home offers the potential to add your own touches. The 661 sqft layout boasts one bedroom and one bathroom along with generous and light-filled living spaces where everyone can spread out and relax. The kitchen is well-equipped with easy access through to the dining area and living area. As you step inside the main door, the sun-filled living-dining area will warmly welcome you! It highlights a sizable window that lets you catch a glimpse of the beautiful neighborhood.