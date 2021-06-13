 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $129,000

Smaller eastside home on a large lot. Located within walking distance to Frontier Middle School and the Casper Recreational Center. This home would be a great starter home or investment home as a rental. The lot is large enough to expand the foot print of this property and build the home of your dreams. Grab this opportunity before it is gone. Contact Steve Freel with Re/Max The Group for your personal tour 307-259-1276.

