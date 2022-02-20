 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $150,000

Perfect starter home with bright and open layout! Income potential for investors to turn into a rental! This one bed, one bath ranch style property is energy efficient with new electrical, windows, plumbing, and roof. Centrally located with easy access to I-25 and downtown Casper. Complete with an oversized one-car detached garage, plenty of parking and alley access. Call/text listing agent Valerie S. Vasquez at (307) 259-0199 to schedule a showing today. HURRY this place won't last long!

