 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Memorial Hospital Converse County

1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $159,000

1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $159,000

Check out this 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home! Situated on a corner lot with mature trees. Hardwood floors on the main level. 1 Car attached garage and a tankless water heater. This home is being sold "As Is". For more information call Stacey Balster - Associate Broker @ Real Estate Leaders (307)259-0592

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News