1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,900

1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,900

Come see this darling one bedroom, one bath home! Has had some updating, remodeling done to it. Adorable kitchen with a pot filler and pizza oven. The basement is unfinished, so you can add another bedroom and bathroom with maybe a nice walk-in closet or small TV area! So much potential. Don't miss out. Call Janet Reinhart today at 307-262-0361.

