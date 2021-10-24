This is a rare Garden Creek Rd property fed by a spring and boasts a magnificent view of Casper and the Big Horn Mountains. Situated at the base of Casper Mountain while only five minutes from Casper, it provides the rural feel and the urban convenience. Although it can only be listed as a one bed home, it features a large 2nd living room that has can be used as another bedroom or easily remodeled into a 2nd bedroom.This is a perfect Ski Getaway or home for a single, couple or small family.
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Jeremy Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Wife Carmen says he’s even analytical in his thought processes. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
- Updated
Grizzly 962 was not the first of 399’s children to die from human conflicts. Her only cub born the year before 962, nicknamed “Snowy” after its white snout, was hit by a car and killed.
- Updated
Staff euthanized the grizzly because it posed a threat to human safety, the park said. That bear had received numerous food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to show "increasingly bold behavior."
- Updated
A third-generation rancher and lifetime Wyoming resident from Niobrara County will fill former Rep. Hans Hunt's seat in House District 2.
Wyoming remains most vaccine hesitant state in nation, and we're also the most reluctant to vaccinate our children
- Updated
The top two reasons Wyoming residents said they wouldn’t get vaccinated were a distrust of government overall and a distrust of the vaccines themselves.
- Updated
Wyoming hospitals were treating 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday -- the most at any point during the pandemic.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
- Updated
Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas, are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, pending extradition to Oklahoma.
A former Cheyenne counselor convicted of sexually assaulting a patient and defrauding Medicaid received three to five years in prison.
- Updated
Park officials identified the missing man as 26-year-old Jared Hembree. He was last seen near Game Warden Point in Moran.