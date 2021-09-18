This is a rare Garden Creek Rd property fed by a spring and boasts a magnificent view of Casper and the Big Horn Mountains. Situated at the base of Casper Mountain while only five minutes from Casper, it provides the rural feel and the urban convenience. Although it can only be listed as a one bed home, it features a large 2nd living room that has can be used as another bedroom or easily remodeled into a 2nd bedroom.This is a perfect Ski Getaway or home for a single, couple or small family.
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $205,000
