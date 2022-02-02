 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $26,500

Completely redone 1977 single wide trailer in 55 plus trailer court with 1 bedroom & 1 bath. New nice size kitchen, new large bathroom with corner tub & shower combo. New walls, windows, & carpet. Also new On Demand water. Plumbing has Apollo Plex Manifold system. This trailer is warm, bright, & remodeling was done with craftsmanship care. New porch and 8 x 10 shed. All appliances remain. This is a must see. Priced at $26,500. To view call Angela Kay Haigler with Stratton Real Estate, today 307-258-2951

