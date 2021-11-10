1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $50,000

PLEASE don't think EVEN for a second that you can finance this home !!! Please do not ask for repairs. Selling "AS IS". Current Owner purchased for her kids to use after school because they live in the country. It was previously a rental but would need work to be rented again. Rent for a few years to recoup your investment than tear it down is probably its best use. Needs a roof. Stove does not work. Very rough condition. Back door can open with hard work. Assessor office has single car garage but