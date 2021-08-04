 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $75,000

Fixer-Upper with Income/Equity Potential! **Check out the 3-D Virtual Tour at www.REL247.com.** This home will not go WCDA,FHA,VA Financing. Cash or Conventional/ Investor Buyer due to construction not completed. 1-Bed, 1-Bath, 1-Car Detached Garage. This home has potential for a great Rental property or a quick Flip! Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders at 307-262-4372 to see this home today!

