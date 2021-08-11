 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $89,000

1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $89,000

1 Bedroom Home in Casper - $89,000

One level living with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and an attached 1 car garage. Featuring updated cabinets and flooring, new windows, corner lot, and a large chain link fenced yard. Sold AS IS. For more information please call Kristin George - Stauffer (307) 277-7678 at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News