 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $78,000

1 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $78,000

1 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $78,000

New carpet coming soon! Comfortable living on one level! One bedroom, one bath manufactured home on private lot! Extra non-conforming room extends into a "bonus room" space with large closets. Main floor laundry w/washer and dryer, roomy kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and large dining area. Additional room off of the kitchen could be used as a workshop or a hobby room! Enjoy the warmer weather on the covered deck. Home boasts a fully fenced yard and mature trees. Complete with RV parking and storage shed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News