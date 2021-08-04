1 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $78,000

New carpet coming soon! Comfortable living on one level! One bedroom, one bath manufactured home on private lot! Extra non-conforming room extends into a "bonus room" space with large closets. Main floor laundry w/washer and dryer, roomy kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and large dining area. Additional room off of the kitchen could be used as a workshop or a hobby room! Enjoy the warmer weather on the covered deck. Home boasts a fully fenced yard and mature trees. Complete with RV parking and storage shed.