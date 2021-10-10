 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $242,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $242,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $242,900

Move in Ready! This home has great landscaping & deck, tons of extra or RV parking, spacious pantry, master suite, attached 2 car garage, central air, stainless appliances, and an unfinished basement ready for your customization. Tour today! Dorie G Nelson / Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News