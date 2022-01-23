 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $105,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $105,000

HUD Case #591-143644 HUD Homes SOLD "AS IS". Submit bids on Www.HUDHomeStore.com. Managed and marketed by RAINE Companies. Broker must have an active NAIDS number and agent must be registered with HUD to submit offers. Ranch style 2 bed, 1 bath home with a 1-car garage and large 2-car garage/shop... small interior-access cellar with mechanicals, close to everything, including schools, shopping, etc. Great patio, big fenced yard, mature trees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Towing, trucking companies at odds with agencies over pricing

Reports of some towing companies charging excessively high prices for vehicle recovery are common throughout Wyoming and the trucking community. In an industry deregulated by the federal government — and left that way by local and state agencies — there’s a growing debate between those who view this alleged predatory practice as a serious problem and others who deny it completely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News