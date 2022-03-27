 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $109,000

Great potential in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with updated roof, double lot, and detached garage located in central Casper. Offered at $109,000 in As-Is condition. Call Ken Capasso 258-0585 or Josh Capasso 258-0978 with Stratton Real Estate to view!

