Great potential in this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with updated roof, double lot, and detached garage located in central Casper. Offered at $115,000 in As-Is condition. Call Ken Capasso 258-0585 or Josh Capasso 258-0978 with Stratton Real Estate to view!
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $115,000
