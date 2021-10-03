2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $12,900

1980 mobile home with 2 bedrooms and 1 large bath. Open floorplan, 2 AC units, new exterior/interior paint & new flooring. No land included and the home is in an age 55+mobile home park. Fenced yard, and laundry & kitchen appliances are included. Not to be moved. Lot rent is $550/mo and includes water/sewer/trash. Seller financing terms are an option. Text or call Dorie G Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190. www.firststreetmobilehomepark.com