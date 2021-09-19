 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $120,000

Welcome home to this darling 2 bedroom townhome with tons of updates! New paint, barn wood trim, updated bathrooms, newer kitchen cabinets, a small deck off of the dining room, a 1 car garage, and much more! This would be a great first time home, or a fantastic opportunity for an investor to have as a nice rental! Call Lauren Maddox at Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group today for your personal tour! 307.258.8536

