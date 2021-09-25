 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $124,900

Awesome Corner Condo with Mountain Views and Bright Southern Light. Easy Living 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached 1 Car Garage with the following updates: New tile, interior paint, light fixtures, new bathroom with walk -in shower and quartz countertop, kitchen with stainless appliances & leathered granite countertops. Includes a storage unit, access to swimming pool, greenspace and laundry facilities. Tour today! Dorie Nelson/Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190.

