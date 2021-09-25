 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $127,500

This is a cozy two bedroom home located on the west side of casper. The home has the convenience of one level living, as well as a large spacious back yard, and a desirable neighborhood. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD "AS IS WHERE IS" Call CJ for your private tour! (307)259-5958

