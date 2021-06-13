2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $127,900

Ready for a home that is in MOVE-IN condition? Then you're going to love this quaint ranch style home! Featuring lots of new, new, new. Living room with lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms, 1 updated bathroom & the perfect kitchen with tile flooring. Situated on a nice sized lot that's completely fenced in. One car attached garage & alley access too! Come take a look at this beauty offered at a super affordable price! Call Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475 or take a peak at my 3D Virtual Tour!!