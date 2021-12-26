 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $139,900

This adorable twinhome is now available for private showings! Hardwood floors greet you upon entering this home. Main level is home to living room, dining room (which opens onto the covered patio), kitchen, laundry facilities and a half bath. Travel to the upper level where you will find the two large bedrooms and a full bath. This home also boasts a single car attached garage. Fully landscaped with mature trees on a corner lot. Walking distance from Casper Municipal Golf Course!!

