2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $140,000

Come check out this cute little home that won't las long that is completely move-in ready and will qualify for standard FHA Financing. Stucco exterior, newer windows, tons of parking for your toys with alley access and a 2 car garage! Schedule a showing with John Trost at Broker One Real Estate at 307-259-0716

