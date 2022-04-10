 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $148,500

Excellent flip @price for sq. ft. Large home in a pleasant neighborhood. Third BR eliminated for a large LR. Garage eliminated for a large Kitchen. Cracks in basement seem minor. Bet that tub is expensive! Large lot, walking trail across alley. Off street parking in front and I bet you could create RV parking in rear.

