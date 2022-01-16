2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $149,900

Great potential and good bones in this vintage home!! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this charmer is sure to please. One level living with a large, fully landscaped front yard. This home features a spacious living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and a laundry/mudroom. Close to schools and shopping! Plenty of storage with 2 sheds and built in cupboards. Enjoy quiet evenings on the front patio. Home also features newer forced air gas wall units.