2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $149,900

One level living conveniently located close to downtown, near 3 Crowns Golf Course and the beautiful Platte River Trails walking path. The large fenced yard has alley access, an 8x10 shed and plenty of room for gardening or having a beautiful flower bed. Updates include: brand new roof, heated and insulated garage, appliances included, new garbage disposal, main level laundry, original hardwood floors and newer water heater. Grab this one before it's gone! Call Trish Ades @307-797-4625 for your tour.