2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $150,000

When you walk into this beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home be ready to be greeted by a huge living space filled with natural light. Centrally located, this home features, quick access to the municipal golf course and college. You’ll also find tall vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, and a separate laundry room. Contact Brock Gladson (307)259-3253 for your personal tour today!

