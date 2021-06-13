 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $155,000

Bursting with charm and character, this updated home is a light-filled haven you will be proud to call your own. The 1,508 sqft layout offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus open-plan living that invites you to rest and relax with friends. A front porch welcomes you home as you step into the large family room complete with luxury vinyl plank flooring, a crisp color palette and plenty of natural light that floods in through the windows.

