Hardwood floors throughout and built-in storage make this home warm and inviting. There is a great big backyard with a firepit and a nice eastside location with in walking distance to medical, grocery store, restaurants and a lot of shopping. Perfect for first time buyer or investment property. Call Tricia Lichty to tour.307-277-0750.
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $156,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The announcement of Enzi's passing came in a tweet posted at 11:14 p.m. to his senatorial Twitter account.
- Updated
A man died at Frontier Park on Tuesday after being run over by a truck near an entry gate.
- Updated
In a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vast Energy Infrastructure Act carries a $95 million price tag, Barrasso negotiated a change to the proposed reauthorization of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program that aims to lessen the burden on coal producers without jeopardizing reclamation funds.
- Updated
The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.
- Updated
Montana law enforcement arrested a 15-year-old boy from Hardin on Wednesday after the teenager confessed to killing his father in Wyoming.
- Updated
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist is recommending vaccinated residents in areas with moderate to high COVID-19 transmission wear face masks in indoor public settings.
- Updated
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the leading theory is that it was sparked by a burning coal seam in Campbell County.
- Updated
Cheyenne Frontier Days
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
- Updated
In court documents, Cercy admits he was at Alcova at the time and remembers the woman being intoxicated. He denied all other facts related to the alleged assault.