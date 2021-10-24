 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $159,900

  Updated
This adorable home has been remodeled top to bottom with all new everything. It sits on a nice sized lot with a detached building that has been used as a mother in law suite and garage at one time or another, you can take it whatever direction you choose. The covered front porch is a great place to relax in the evenings or have your coffee in the mornings. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy your new home! Bonus building being sold “as is.”

