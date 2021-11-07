 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $160,000

Treat yourself to easy-care living with this single-level home set on a large 16,552sqft lot. Enjoy room to park your RV as you plan your next adventure or simply take in those mountain views as you enjoy the space and comfort of this must-see home. The layout offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a large and light-filled living and dining area. A well-equipped kitchen will delight those who love to cook while the fresh paint, hardwood floors and the host of updates will appeal to the style-conscious

