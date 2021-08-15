 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $161,000

Welcome to this 97 year old elevated ranch style home with a basement! This property has many of the century old features such as built-in hutch, large and multiple windows, crown molding, and hardwood floors. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, one of which has a claw foot tub for soaking your stress away. The kitchen has butcherblock countertops, all appliances, including a gas stove. There are 16 new Champion windows, and new exterior paint. Washer/dryer

