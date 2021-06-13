 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $161,900

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $161,900

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $161,900

A fresh face lift of new paint adorns this lovely 2 bedroom home in Central Casper! Tall ceilings throughout and decent sized rooms give the home a great sense of space! Jack'n Jill bathroom & a large closet makes things convenient. Even though there are mature trees that will give you plenty of shade in the summer, there is also Central Air! The detached garage can also double as a shop!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News