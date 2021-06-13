A fresh face lift of new paint adorns this lovely 2 bedroom home in Central Casper! Tall ceilings throughout and decent sized rooms give the home a great sense of space! Jack'n Jill bathroom & a large closet makes things convenient. Even though there are mature trees that will give you plenty of shade in the summer, there is also Central Air! The detached garage can also double as a shop!
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $161,900
