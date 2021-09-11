 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $165,000

This adorable home has been remodeled top to bottom with all new everything. It sits on a nice sized lot with a detached building that has been used as a mother in law suite and garage at one time or another, you can take it whatever direction you choose. The covered front porch is a great place to relax in the evenings or have your coffee in the mornings. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy your new home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News