 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $167,500

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $167,500

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $167,500

Home Sweet Home! With Vinyl fencing and stucco, the exterior will impress. Inside, the second living room could convert to a third bedroom if needed! Newer floors and updated kitchen mean this home is move-in ready. Do not wait to tour: contact Rita Parker with No Place Like Home Real Estate, Inc. at 307-247-0963!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News