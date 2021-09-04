2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $168,500

Super cute one level ranch style home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a large living area. This home features an oversized single detached garage with heated workroom area with its own entrance. Enjoy evenings on the covered patio. Fenced backyard with RV parking, plenty of room for more toys with easy alley access. Get excited about the newer roof, heating system, electrical panel water heater. For more information or to tour please call, Yvette Valdez-Plorin with House Real Estate, 307.259.6892