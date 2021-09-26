 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,500

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,500

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,500

Adorable Downtown Ranch on corner of Durbin and 13th. Bright livingroom with all older charm. Large kitchen with good sized eating area and mud area off back door. 2 bedroom on main floor and updated bath. Office or sitting area off one bedroom. Family room and half bath in lower level. New Stacked Washer and Dryer remain. Cute pavered patio, fenced yard area and detached garage. New gutters.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News