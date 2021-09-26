2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $169,500

Adorable Downtown Ranch on corner of Durbin and 13th. Bright livingroom with all older charm. Large kitchen with good sized eating area and mud area off back door. 2 bedroom on main floor and updated bath. Office or sitting area off one bedroom. Family room and half bath in lower level. New Stacked Washer and Dryer remain. Cute pavered patio, fenced yard area and detached garage. New gutters.