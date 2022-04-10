 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $17,900

On the River and ready for your TLC. 1973 Schult home 14x70 with 2 bedrooms (could be 3) and 1.5 baths on a rented lot. Lot rent is $625/month and includes city utilities. New flooring, off street parking, washer, dryer and range/oven included. Cash or Seller finance options with $7-9,000 down. Pets allowed. Call or text Dorie G Nelson @Cornerstone Real Estate 307-267-1190 for a tour or more information. https://dorienelson.cornerstonere.com/

