2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $179,900

One level ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Garage has been converted to a vaulted ceiling living room, door is still there. The back yard is very big and could accommodate a large garage. Great location for shopping and privacy. Call Kevin Bromley for your private tour 307-259-8087.

