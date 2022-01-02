 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $180,000

New year new home. This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home has perfect written all over it. With tile and plank flooring, updated bathroom, new trim, newer electrical panel, and new concrete patio. This home has a huge storage shed and alley access, with back yard and front yard landscaping. This one is priced to sell so don't wait. Call Tammy Britton with Zest Real Estate for your personal tour 307-259-8752.

