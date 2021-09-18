2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $184,900

Built in 1919, this home has been very well maintained. Owner has refinished the hardwoods, opened up walls, updated the bathroom, installed solid core doors, and had the exterior professionally painted 5 years ago; brand new sewer line. The roof was replaced in 2020, and the exterior of the shop corrugated metal; the detached garage/shop measures 24x32 and has power and alley access. This property includes the adjacent lot, where there's off street parking and room to expand.