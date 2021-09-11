 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $185,000

Everything new! This adorable home is move in ready and has a new roof, furnace, hot water heater, vinyl windows, and exterior concrete. Enjoy your coffee on the enclosed porch and the large bedrooms. Super cute nook downstairs is the perfect place for a home office. There is also drive through RV parking in the front. The garage has a large covered dog run attached as well. To see this home today please call Garijo Martinson with Keller Williams Realty Central Wyoming 307-259-5112.

