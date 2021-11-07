 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $187,000

Beautifully remodeled and mountain views! New new new defines this home! Fresh paint inside and out. New flooring, can lighting, full bath renovation, professionally painted kitchen cabinets, and all new doors. The 2 bedrooms are large and close to the laundry closet set up for stackables. The living room is spacious with vaulted ceilings. Off the back is a covered patio which offers stunning mountain views. Call Kris & Jennifer Beevers ~ Real Estate Leaders (307-258-1391) to see this home today!

