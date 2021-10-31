 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $189,900

Move-in Ready Ranch Style Home! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Completely updated bathroom, new laminate flooring, tile, interior/exterior paint, light fixtures. As well as a new drive way and patio. You don't want to miss it!! Call Carmen Miramontes with Coldwell Banker for your personal tour @ 307.333.3460.

