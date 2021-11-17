 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $19,000

So much new and a price that is hard to beat!! This centrally located home has all new carpet, new paint, new light fixtures, new refrigerator and so much more! The enclosed carport not only protects your car from harsh winter conditions, it provides extra storage. You'll love spending time on the private deck! The fenced yard has just enough room to enjoy without being a burden. There's also a large storage shed!

