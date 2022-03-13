2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $194,900

Welcome to this neat-and-tidy ranch-style home offering relaxed, one-level living fit for a modern lifestyle. The 744 sq ft layout offers two bedrooms and one bathroom, plus a large living room with lots of natural light. There is newly refinished hardwood throughout, plus all brand-new paint in a beautiful, neutral color scheme. A well-equipped kitchen offers a dishwasher, a gas range/oven, and refrigerator, plus lots of storage space.