2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

Enjoy hardwood floors in this ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bath is new and is spacious. Large bay window brings in lots of light in the living room. Kitchen has new counter tops and a new gas stove. You walk into a mud room area as you come in from the oversized attached one car garage. Sunroom has lots of windows and gives you extra room to enjoy for entertaining. Keep your yard in great shape with automatic sprinkler system front and back. Back yard has alley access.