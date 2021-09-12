 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $195,000

Enjoy hardwood floors in this ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bath is new and is spacious. Large bay window brings in lots of light in the living room. Kitchen has new counter tops and a new gas stove. You walk into a mud room area as you come in from the oversized attached one car garage. Sunroom has lots of windows and gives you extra room to enjoy for entertaining. Keep your yard in great shape with automatic sprinkler system front and back. Back yard has alley access.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News