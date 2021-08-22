2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $199,000

Don’t miss out on this 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2 car garage that features an open concept main level living space, tray ceilings in the master bedroom, and a dual vanity master suite. This home was constructed with SIP (structural insulated panels) technology to keep you warm in the winters and cool in the summers! The unfinished basement is a blank canvas for the next owner, and is ready for buildout; no demo needed! See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606