55+ Mobile home community! Easy living in this spacious mobile home with an enclosed patio and attached carport! Great sitting room in the front along with dining and kitchen, great living room and nice and spacious master bedroom in the back! This home is on a rented lot. storage shed! Please contact Tommy Getter at #1 Properties of Casper, LLC for more information or a viewing (307)-262-3925
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $20,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The quake was centered about 7 miles northwest of Rolling Hills. But it was felt by people in Casper, about 20 miles to the west.
- Updated
Authorities said the three were traveling from Bismarck to Sheridan.
- Updated
Police say the man was sleeping under the semi-truck when it was parked. He was run over when the vehicle started moving again.
- Updated
The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.
- Updated
PRO RODEO
- Updated
In court documents, Cercy admits he was at Alcova at the time and remembers the woman being intoxicated. He denied all other facts related to the alleged assault.
- Updated
The last time Wyoming clocked more than 1,000 total active cases was Feb. 5.
- Updated
The rescue teams found the pair hungry, thirsty, and severely sunburned.
- Updated
The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
- Updated
Cheyenne Frontier Days