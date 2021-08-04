 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $20,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $20,000

2 Bedroom Home in Casper - $20,000

55+ Mobile home community! Easy living in this spacious mobile home with an enclosed patio and attached carport! Great sitting room in the front along with dining and kitchen, great living room and nice and spacious master bedroom in the back! This home is on a rented lot. storage shed! Please contact Tommy Getter at #1 Properties of Casper, LLC for more information or a viewing (307)-262-3925

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News